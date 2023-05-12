More than 100 advocates rally demanding Oregon Republican lawmakers get back to work

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday marked the ninth day of the Oregon Senate Republican walkout with the legislative session now adjourned until Monday.

This buys several senators more time as they get closer to being disqualified from running for re-election, which would happen after 10 unexcused absences.

More than 100 people rallied outside of the state capitol in Salem demanding lawmakers get back to work.

ACLU Oregon said a broad coalition of advocates rallied to call on Republican senators to end their walkout and return to the session.

“Get back to work and do your jobs,” Jude al-Ghazal Stone, of ACLU Oregon, said.

SEE ALSO: Oregon judge gets 3 years for having child sex abuse materials

Democrats said the reason for the walkout is the series of bills that Republicans don’t like, which would impact abortion, gender-affirming healthcare, gun control, and more.

“The majority of Oregon voters support abortion services and support gender-affirming care, and so this stalemate over ideology is only sort of putting a pause,” Margot Martin, Basic Rights Oregon, said.

“A life-saving bill. It would prohibit ghost guns which are un-serialized guns that can’t be traced. It would allow local governments to prohibit guns in public spaces if they choose to, and then it would raise the age to purchase semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21,” Hilary Uhlig, of Moms Demand Action, said.

For many advocates, they said the cause they’re fighting for is personal.

“I had two kids in high school and they were both in lockdown. My daughter texted me, she said I love you mom, just in case,” Uhlig said.

“I’m transgender, so House Bill 2002 is really important and impactful for someone like me who has had a lot of challenges accessing healthcare,” al-Ghazal Stone said.

SEE ALSO: Washington County K9 finds 110 lbs. of meth during traffic stop

Republicans maintain it’s all about the process of bills that they said don’t pass a readability rule.

Rally organizers said regardless of the motive, they’re frustrated.

“The legislators who are refusing to work are holding our democracy hostage,” al-Ghazal Stone said.

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said at his request, Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, agreed not to hold floor sessions this weekend. And Knopp said, “it is my hope that this will give us time to work out a legitimate agreement to benefit all Oregonians.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.