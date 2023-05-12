Much warmer Friday, then hot for Mother’s Day weekend

By Mark Nelsen
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’ve experienced a perfect spring day with warm temperatures and sunshine.  We’re topping out in the upper 70s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for mid-May.  Strong high pressure is now in control along the West Coast and will be for at least another week.  This means little or no rain and temperatures well above normal. This next week will feel like mid-summer, but of course it’s the middle of May.

Temperatures warm tonight and we’ll stay in the 50s in most of the metro area.  Then we’ll all notice a warmer day tomorrow as we lose the cooling off the Pacific Ocean.  It won’t be hot tomorrow, but much warmer than today.

A dry easterly wind arrives Saturday and continues through Monday.  That pushes temperatures up to around 90 degrees each of those days.  At this point it appears Saturday could be the warmest day (lower 90s), but all three should be similar.  Mornings, lunch, and evenings will be comfortable, but afternoons will be hot.   Humidity will be very low Saturday or Sunday so if you have outdoor plans with Mom a BBQ outside in the shade will be just fine those days.

(kptv)

On Monday, a weak weather system passes overhead and that could give us afternoon cloud cover and possibly a thunderstorm.  It’s a small chance right now, but we’ll be watching closely.  It’s also possible we don’t make it to 90 Monday if clouds move in during the afternoon.

Cooler marine air returns Monday night and that ends the hot weather.  But we’ll remain very warm (just not hot) the rest of next week.

(kptv)

