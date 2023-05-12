Multiple hospitalized after serious crash in Tigard

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – Southbound Highway 99W is closed from Southwest 74th to Dartmouth while investigators are on the scene of a crash that injured multiple people Thursday night.

According to the Tigard Police Department, the crash involved four cars and a motorcycle and they believe it was caused by an impaired driver who is now in custody.

Authorities say at least two people were seriously hurt and three have been taken to the hospital.

Charges the suspect could face have not been announced at this time and SB 99W is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

