Oregon judge gets 3 years for having child sex abuse materials

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon judge was sentenced to just over three years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials.

On March 3, John Mann pleaded guilty to 10 counts of “encouraging child sex abuse.”

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 38 months in prison followed by five years of probation. Mann will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Mann served as an administrative law judge since 2003 and was named chief administrative law judge in 2017. Last April, the governor’s office told FOX 12 that Mann had been placed on unpaid leave.

