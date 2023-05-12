Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old

Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15. (Source: WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 15-year-old high school student in Alabama is making history as the youngest to become valedictorian and graduate.

WBRC reports that Lexie Jones is a student at Thompson High School who will be going to the University of Alabama in the fall.

Jones said she skipped kindergarten, but it wasn’t until last year after speaking with her counselor that she realized she could graduate early.

“I just kind of took that opportunity, but it wasn’t something I ever planned on doing,” she said.

But now that she has, Jones said she is excited to get her future started.

“I’m not as nervous as I used to be, I’m kind of more excited now. It’s like a new chapter and I’m just excited to see what comes next for my future,” she said.

With graduation approaching, Jones said her last weeks of high school have been busy.

“These last few weeks have kind of been more stressful than others,” she said. “It’s been a little bit more studying, but out of school, I have been seeing my friends more.”

Jones said for those who are also thinking about graduating early that it’s important to make time for yourself.

The 15-year-old said she will be majoring in marketing when attending Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun recovered by detectives
17-year-old Vancouver boy arrested in connection with 7 drive-by shootings
Betty Villalobos Reyes and Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes.
Missing Portland foster child last seen nearly 6 months ago
File image
Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division facing ‘worsening crisis’
FILE--This June 29, 2012, file photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River...
‘Derelict’ sailboat crashes into I-5 bridge
Police Lights
Marion County deputies say no evidence of threat at Jefferson High School after anonymous call

Latest News

Police: Shooting that injured 1, armed robbery in SE Portland possibly related
Pair of brothers shot, killed in SW Portland identified
Expected heat, wind triggers temporary burn restrictions for greater Portland area
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
Oregon judge gets 3 years for having child sex abuse materials
Oregon judge gets 3 years for having child sex abuse materials