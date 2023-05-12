Unseasonably Warm Weather for the Foreseeable Future

Good morning! It’s a dry & mild start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures are generally in the 50s across the lowlands, with outlying spots in the 40s. Our temps will warm up quickly today with abundant sunshine and strong high pressure overhead. Valley highs will soar into the upper 80s. A breezy northeast wind will kick in late in the day.

The hottest weather is still expected this weekend and early next week. High pressure will be centered to our north, with a thermal trough developing along the West Coast. This will draw the wind offshore for at least 1-2 days. When this happens, our relative humidity & dew point values tank (air dries out). Drier air leads to greater fluctuations in daytime temperatures. This pattern should send our daytime highs into the low to mid 90s. Portions of the coastline will also reach the 80s Saturday. Sunday will probably be warmer, with temps maxing out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Record warm lows still look possible in the metro area. Inner urban areas will only dip into the low to mid 60s.

Monday still has the potential to reach the low 90s, but the forecast is a bit more tricky. An upper level low pressure system will drift in from the east, and could kick up some isolated thunderstorms. At the very least, more cloud cover could slow down the daytime heating. On the flip side though, cloudier skies would bring warmer nighttime temperatures. Expect to see a few more adjustments to Monday’s forecast over the next day or so.

Boy, I’m not seeing much of a pattern change beyond Monday. High pressure will park itself over the West Coast, keeping valley highs in the mid to upper 80s. Nights should turn a touch cooler though, with more cities dropping into the 50s.

Have a great Mother’s Day weekend!

