Ways to cool off in the metro area this weekend

With temperatures possibly hitting the 90s this weekend, the metro area has many ways to stay cool while staying safe.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The water temperatures of local rivers is still too cold to be jumping into, so the city has opened interactive fountains.

The fountains open include:

  • Bill Naito Legacy Fountain and Salmon Springs Fountain at Waterfront Park
  • Teachers Fountain at Director Park
  • Holladay Park
  • Jamison Square
  • McCoy Park

It’s important to note that while some fountains are open, Grant Park and splash pads at parks won’t open until June 14.

Portland is not the only spot having fun, Vancouver Parks are opening their park water features as well.

The Esther Short Park water feature and the Columbia River water feature are both now open to the public. Both will run daily, from dawn to dusk, through the end of summer.

