1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing off the coast near Cannon Beach

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is missing after swimming in the ocean off the coast near Cannon Beach on Friday, the Cannon Beach Fire District said.

CBFD said just before 4 p.m. Friday, it responded with the Seaside Fire Department’s Surf Rescue Team south of the Tolovana Beach wayside area. It was reported a group of people who were swimming could no longer be seen. Firefighters learned four people were in the water and two had made it out. A Cannon Beach Fire Department swimmer rescued one person, who was taken to a hospital.

Rescue crews searched for the remaining swimmer for another hour but could not find the person. The U.S. Coast Guard continued searching until dark.

The fire district wants to remind everyone the ocean is unpredictable and rip currents can sweep swimmers out quickly. Although it is getting warmer, the ocean temperature is still cold and can rapidly decrease a swimmer’s ability. If you see a distressed swimmer, call 911 immediately.

