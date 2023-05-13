Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A video obtained Friday from Oregon State Police shows a dramatic crash between an RV and a semi truck on Interstate 84 near Hermiston on May 5.

The moment was captured by the semi driver’s dash camera.

The two involved vehicles were driving west when the RV tried to move from the right lane into the left, directly in front of the semi.

As the RV changed lanes, it clipped the semi, lost control and rolled.

According to police, five people in the RV suffered from minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi was unhurt.

The RV driver, identified as Michael Battle of Hampton, Virginia was cited for an unlawful lane change, police said.

