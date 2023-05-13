Firefighters rescue man from Vancouver house fire

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One man was rescued from a fire at an abandoned Vancouver house early Saturday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

The fire department said at 5 a.m. Saturday, it responded to a fire at an abandoned house in the 1100 block of West 13th Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a man trapped on the second floor that was on fire. They went directly in to rescue the man trapped inside. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters put out the rest of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

