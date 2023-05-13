Man dies in shooting in N Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in north Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 7600 block of North Portsmouth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police did not say if there have been any arrests or if there is a suspect description.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0781 or detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0395.

