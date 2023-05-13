More potential record-breaking temperatures set for the next three days

Overnight temperatures will potentially break warmest low records
Hot afternoons through Monday
Hot afternoons through Monday(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM PDT
Good morning and happy Saturday everyone,

I hope you are finding a way to stay cool as we continue our heat wave. We broke a record high yesterday. We topped out in PDX at 90, previously the record was 87 in 1973. We also broke a warmest low record last night/this morning. We’re at 58 this morning and the record is 56 in 1981. The hot afternoon temperatures continue today. In fact, we are still on track to at least meet record highs in the low 90s the next three days and warmest lows. Overnight temperatures are going to be in the low to mid-60s the next four days, all potentially the warmest lows on record.

Once we get through Monday, which currently is showing a chance for thunderstorms, temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s. This is still nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. It’s not looking like it will get back into the low 80s until the end of next week. Other than the chance for thunderstorms I just mentioned, it’s going to be dry this week through the extended forecast.

