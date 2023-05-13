Multiple Portland businesses hit during string of burglaries

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:13 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland small business is cautioning others following a string of early morning burglaries off NE Sandy Boulevard.

Portland police say it appears three businesses were victimized, including Airlink, an electronics store.

Minh Le, who owns the store, says thieves seem to be all over the place.

“They are like an octopus,” he described. “They have more hands than we have.”

Surveillance video captures two people browsing his shelves with flashlights. Le says he became aware of the burglary when he showed up for work and learned from the neighboring Pho restaurant that they’d been hit first.

“For a small business,” he said, “every dime counts. So, it’s a big hit.”

SEE ALSO: Pair of brothers shot, killed in SW Portland identified

Le says the burglary happened around 5 a.m., where video documents the thieves searching every inch of the store.

“They’re making sure that we’re not hiding anything, and if we were to hide anything, they’d just take them. I get used to it because we’ve been in business for over 15 years.”

Le says this is the eighth time that he’s been a victim of theft since opening. However, he calls this time one of the worst. He says at first glance, he estimates $10,000 worth of uninsured merchandise was stolen, but “not because I didn’t want to buy insurance.”

Le says phone and electronics stores often can’t receive insurance plans, due to them being labeled high-risk by companies.

“There’s a lot of break-ins, stealing, all kinds of stuff.”

Le hopes someone recognizes one of the thieves and they’re taken off the streets, or that enough attention is brought to it to stop the burglars from stealing from another small business like his.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division facing ‘worsening crisis’
Brothers shot, killed in SW Portland were in legal battle with suspect’s family, documents show
Brothers shot, killed in SW Portland in legal battle with suspect’s family, documents show
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Wx Blog
Models back off on weekend heat, but add thunderstorms for some Monday afternoon
Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on duty misconduct.
Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on-duty misconduct

Latest News

Safe Rest Village near completion in North Portland.
Safe Rest Village near completion in North Portland
Safe Rest Village near completion in North Portland
Multiple Portland businesses hit during string of burglaries
Police ID body found in Camas woods; police investigating