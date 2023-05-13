People head to the coast for cooler temps, plus U.S. Coast Guard’s water safety tips

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S. Coast Guard has some safety reminders for people as they head to the coast from all over the Portland to beat the weekend heat.

As temperatures warm up heading into Mother’s Day weekend, some said it’s already too hot in the metro area.

“We just took an impromptu trip. We’re just south of Portland, so we just wanted to get out of the heat,” Kenzy Mitchell said.

“It’s perfect at the beach. It’s nice that we can have the heat in the valley, and then come to the beach and just relax in the coolness,” Barbara Patton said.

It seemed like no matter what activity you were doing, there wasn’t a bad way to spend your day in Seaside on Friday.

“Four square volleyball, and then we also have spike ball right over there, and cornhole,” Daniel Amezcoa said.

“We have a trailer, so we’re RV-ing it. We’re shopping, beaching, lunching, doing all the touristy things,” Dayle Cruickshank said.

“Hit the bar and a few beers,” Rob Cruickshank said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said as the weather gets warmer and more people plan to cool off in the ocean or the river, there are some safety pointers to keep in mind.

“Even though it’s hot outside, it’s going to be cold in that water and if you are suddenly submerged, it could be bad,” said Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier, spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Strohmaier also said to always be prepared and have a plan.

“It’s best to have your lifejacket on, not just sitting on the vessel, you know they are required,” Strohmaier said. “Keep an eye on the tides, that’s the biggest thing. And if you’re going offshore, look at those conditions.”

People said this is the first of many beach days to come.

“This is the perfect weather, I love the beach,” Kathryn Lopez said.

Another safety tip from the U.S. Coast Guard is if you’re planning a day on the water, head out with a buddy or let someone know exactly where you plan to be and when you plan to be back.

