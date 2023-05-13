Police: Suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at armed driver

Police in Las Vegas say a man with a gun was shot and killed by a motorist who was also armed in a possible carjacking. (Source: KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating a possible carjacking that turned into a deadly shooting.

KVVU reports that officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a call about a white Mercedes-Benz with spray paint on it driving recklessly through a neighborhood near the airport.

When officers arrived, the man reportedly ran away and headed into traffic. The officers lost sight of the suspect but heard two gunshots.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said that is when the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Marco Andres Vazquez, began pointing a gun at passing traffic.

Johansson said Vazquez stopped a passing vehicle to possibly carjack them and pointed a gun at the driver.

The driver of that vehicle was also armed and ended up shooting Vazquez, police said.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital but ended up dying from his injuries.

Police did not immediately identify the driver involved but said they have been working with them in their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division facing ‘worsening crisis’
Pair of brothers shot, killed in SW Portland identified
Pair of brothers shot, killed in SW Portland identified
Wx Blog
Models back off on weekend heat, but add thunderstorms for some Monday afternoon
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Multnomah County health officials strongly urge public to mask indoors again.
Oregon lifts many COVID-19 guidelines as federal emergency ends

Latest News

Five generations of putting on Rose Festival Fireworks
FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football...
Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson
This undated photo shows Harold Thompson, who was jailed on a murder charge in the death of his...
Texas woman killed by boyfriend after having an abortion, police say
New tool to help Multnomah County residents during heat waves
Update: Man dead after shooting in NE Portland, 6th homicide in Hazelwood this year