Race car, pickup truck stolen from SW Portland

Race car, pickup truck stolen from SW Portland
Race car, pickup truck stolen from SW Portland(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A race car, trailer and pickup truck were stolen from the Metzger neighborhood in southwest Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on-duty misconduct

Shortly before 3 p.m., deputies said the vehicles had been stolen from the area of Southwest 80th Avenue and Southwest Locust Street.

The race car is a 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX does not have plates and was on a white dual axle trailer with Oregon plate U493580. Both the car and the trailer are printed with the word “SURGELINE.”

SEE ALSO: Man dies in stabbing at Salem mall, teenager arrested

A black, 2001 Ford F250 extended cab with Oregon plate 087JJE was also taken.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on duty misconduct.
Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on-duty misconduct
File image
Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division facing ‘worsening crisis’
Brothers shot, killed in SW Portland were in legal battle with suspect’s family, documents show
Brothers shot, killed in SW Portland in legal battle with suspect’s family, documents show
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Multiple hospitalized after serious crash in Tigard.
Multiple hospitalized after serious crash in Tigard

Latest News

(FILE)
Firefighters rescue man from Vancouver house fire
KPTV File Image
1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing off the coast near Cannon Beach
Man dies in shooting in N Portland
One man died in a shooting in north Portland on Friday night.
Man dies in shooting in N Portland