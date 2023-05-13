Race car, pickup truck stolen from SW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A race car, trailer and pickup truck were stolen from the Metzger neighborhood in southwest Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 3 p.m., deputies said the vehicles had been stolen from the area of Southwest 80th Avenue and Southwest Locust Street.

The race car is a 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX does not have plates and was on a white dual axle trailer with Oregon plate U493580. Both the car and the trailer are printed with the word “SURGELINE.”

A black, 2001 Ford F250 extended cab with Oregon plate 087JJE was also taken.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 503-629-0111.

