Record-warm temperatures possible Mother’s Day weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re heating up! The Portland International Airport hit 89 degrees Friday, breaking a daily temperature record for May 12 set back in 1973. Overnight temperatures will be warmer tonight, in the mid to upper 50s.

The plan hasn’t changed for the expected weekend heat- a high pressure system is centered over Canada, driving warm east wind all the way through to portions of the coast Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s in the interior valleys Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows inching into the 60s. The north Oregon coast will likely see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A string of record-warm low temperatures is also possible starting tomorrow, and we could be at least tying a couple record-warm high temperatures in the coming days.

There’s a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms or showers Monday evening, but it’s still looking like that’ll be a hot afternoon with highs expected around 90 degrees. If we hit 3 consecutive days in the 90s, it’ll be the second time we’ve ever had that happen in Portland in May. The only other time we had a warm May streak like that was in 1987!

The unseasonably warm, dry weather continues for the rest of the 7-day forecast. We’re not getting much of a cooldown after our mini heat wave... temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday. We may see some increasing cloud cover Friday which will help drop us down into the low 80s.

