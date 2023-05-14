3 injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a shooting in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6500 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. When they arrived, they found three people who were shot. They were treated on scene by paramedics.

SEE ALSO: 3 injured in shooting at NE Portland bar

Police said the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made. No suspect description has been released. During the investigation, NE Killingsworth St. is closed between Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Cully Boulevard.

