3 injured in shooting at NE Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a shooting at a bar in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to Capitol Bar in the 1400 block of Northeast Broadway. When they arrived, they found a man and two women shot. They treated them with first aid and applied tourniquets. All three were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: 1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing off the coast near Cannon Beach

Police said the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made. There is no suspect description. If you have any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-125622.

The Capitol Bar just reopened more than a month ago after several challenges in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.