3 injured in shooting at NE Portland bar

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a shooting at a bar in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to Capitol Bar in the 1400 block of Northeast Broadway. When they arrived, they found a man and two women shot. They treated them with first aid and applied tourniquets. All three were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: 1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing off the coast near Cannon Beach

Police said the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made. There is no suspect description. If you have any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-125622.

The Capitol Bar just reopened more than a month ago after several challenges in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on duty misconduct.
Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on-duty misconduct
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston
Man hospitalized after ‘suspected’ stabbing at Salem mall, police say
Man dies in stabbing at Salem mall, teenager arrested
1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing off the coast near Cannon Beach
1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing off the coast near Cannon Beach
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burns in SE Portland (William Brown)
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burn in SE Portland

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that left three injured in the Cully neighborhood early...
3 injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood in NE Portland
Man dead after shooting in NE Portland, 6th homicide in Hazelwood this year
Victim identified after deadly NE Portland shooting, 6th homicide in Hazelwood this year
Beaverton officer attacked during welfare check; police say job is dangerous
Beaverton officer attacked during welfare check; police say job is dangerous
Scene photo from the Feb. 4, 2022, crash in Yacolt.
Woman arrested in connection with deadly 2022 crash in Yacolt