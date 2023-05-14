Another 90 degree day on the way

By Katie Zuniga
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:04 AM PDT
Happy Mother’s Day,

I hope you stayed cool yesterday, it was a hot one for sure! We made it to 93 in PDX which broke the previous record of 92 set back in 1973. Today we are likely to meet the record of 91 which was set back in 2014. We are also likely break another warm low record from last night. 60 was the record set in 1997 and just before 6 am, when the sun began to rise, we were at 63. We’ll update you as soon as the official temperatures are reported later today.

Temperatures could reach the low 90s again tomorrow, with that we are still tracking a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. A quick shift from offshore to a southerly flow will drop the coast temperatures down tomorrow as well. Once we get to Tuesday temperatures will back off a bit back into the 80s, however, building high pressure will keep us in the 80s all week with dry conditions and a few clouds to decorate the sky here and there.

