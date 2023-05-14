Crews responding to wildfire south of Timber

Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Banks Fire District is working to control a wildfire south of Timber on Sunday afternoon.

The fire district said it is responding to Timber Road between Timber and Highway 6. Crews continue to try get a better attack and are stretching water lines to try to surround the fire. Evacuations are not expected at this time. Other agencies are responding to assist.

BFD said the fire is in an area that is extremely difficult to access. Crews are walking in and working with hand tools and water lines. The fire district said access was made more difficult to the fire by a vehicle that had stopped to watch. It said if you are near the scene of an emergency, to leave the area.

The fire district said this is the third wild land fire it has responded to in the last 24 hours.

