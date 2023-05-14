Driftwood fire on Lincoln City beach threatens nearby houses

Emergency crews near Lincoln City were called out for a fire on the beach Saturday afternoon.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Emergency crews near Lincoln City were called out for a fire on the beach Saturday afternoon.

The fire in a pile of driftwood grew to about three acres in sized and threatened several nearby homes.

With the high winds in the area, crews worked quickly to contain the flames before they could spread further.

No one was hurt, and no buildings were damaged.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

