Kelso woman dies after being hit by car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Kelso woman died after being hit by a car earlier this week in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was flagged down about a crash with a pedestrian at Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Broadway. The officer responded, found a woman hurt and provided first aid. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died about four hours later. She has been identified as 81-year-old Joanna Sunseri of Kelso.

Police said they learned Sunseri was crossing NE Broadway in the western crosswalk. The driver of the involved car was going north on NE 15th Ave. and turning west when the crash happened.

SEE ALSO: Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston

The driver of the car remained at the scene. She was not arrested or cited. The crash is still under investigation. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-121007.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.