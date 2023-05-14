Kelso woman dies after being hit by car in NE Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Kelso woman died after being hit by a car earlier this week in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was flagged down about a crash with a pedestrian at Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Broadway. The officer responded, found a woman hurt and provided first aid. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died about four hours later. She has been identified as 81-year-old Joanna Sunseri of Kelso.

Police said they learned Sunseri was crossing NE Broadway in the western crosswalk. The driver of the involved car was going north on NE 15th Ave. and turning west when the crash happened.

SEE ALSO: Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston

The driver of the car remained at the scene. She was not arrested or cited. The crash is still under investigation. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-121007.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on duty misconduct.
Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on-duty misconduct
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston
Man hospitalized after ‘suspected’ stabbing at Salem mall, police say
Man dies in stabbing at Salem mall, teenager arrested
1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing off the coast near Cannon Beach
1 swimmer rescued, 1 missing off the coast near Cannon Beach
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burns in SE Portland (William Brown)
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burn in SE Portland

Latest News

3 injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood in NE Portland
Police are investigating a shooting that left three injured in the Cully neighborhood early...
3 injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood in NE Portland
3 injured in shooting at NE Portland bar
Three people were hurt in a shooting at Capitol Bar in NE Portland on Sunday morning.
3 injured in shooting at NE Portland bar