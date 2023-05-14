Missing swimmer near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student

Jacob Stokes
Jacob Stokes(Beaverton School District)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - An 18-year-old who has been missing off the coast near Cannon Beach since Friday has been identified by the Beaverton School District.

The district said the student is Mountainside High School senior Jacob Stokes. In an e-mail sent to the school community, principal Todd Corsetti said, “Our hearts break for Jacob’s family, his close friends, and our entire community at this time of deep sadness and grief.”

Corsetti said on Monday, first period teachers will read a statement about Stokes to students. School and district counselors will be available to students in the library throughout the day.

On Friday, the Cannon Beach Fire District said four people swimming in the ocean went out of sight. Two of them made it back in, one had to be rescued and one could not be found. BSD confirmed all four of the swimmers are students in the district. The U.S. Coast Guard said they are all 18-year-old men.

Rescue crews searched for the remaining swimmer for another hour but could not find the person. The Coast Guard continued searching with a helicopter and two boats until dark. It turned over the recovery efforts to local authorities.

Corsetti described Stokes as a “friend to many.” He was a member of the cross country and track teams and planning to attend Oregon State University in the fall.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

