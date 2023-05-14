Record-warm temperatures likely Mother’s Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland broke daily records for both the low temperature (57 degrees) and high temperature (93 degrees) Saturday, and a number of other locations from the coast to the Gorge set or tied records. It was breezy, too! Many metro area locations had wind gusts in the 20-30 MPH range. It will likely be a touch windier tomorrow, but otherwise plan on a repeat of today. High temperatures will hopefully be a degree or two cooler, but still in the low 90s with lots of sunshine. It’ll be hot and likely even windier along the coast tomorrow.

If overnight lows remain in the low 60s Sunday morning, Portland will set another record-warm low for May 14. We have a shot at breaking some more daily records (and possibly a monthly record) in the next couple of days.

We’ll see a few more clouds on Monday as a weak low pressure systems swings by our coastline, switching the wind direction to southerly for the beaches, which will help with cooling. This system will also push in a few more clouds and bring more instability to the atmosphere, which is why we’re still tracking the chance for thunderstorms in the Portland area Monday afternoon and evening. Models are still wanting to keep most of the thunderstorm activity in the mountains, but it’s possible one drifts into the valley.

Things get fairly boring after that-- a high pressure pattern will linger through the start of next weekend, so we’re not cooling down much and we’ll see mainly dry and sunny conditions. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday. A bit more onshore flow at the end of next week will help drop temperatures into the low to mid 80s and bring us more cloud cover-- at least in the mornings. Above-normal temperatures continue through the 20th.

