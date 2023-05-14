Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burns in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several vehicles and a tow-lot building were damaged by fire Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 2 p.m., firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Southeast 111th Avenue on reports of several burning vehicles on fire. They found about seven vehicles, including an RV, and a shed being used as an office on fire, they said.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they also responded to a bark dust fire half an hour earlier near Interstate 205 and Southeast Foster Road, which had spread to surrounding vegetation and required heavy machinery to extinguish.

Authorities said they did not yet know what sparked either fire, or how much damage was caused.

Firefighters asked people to remember to be extra careful during hot and dry weather:

Dispose of BBQ ashes properly in a metal container and store away from anything flammable.

Avoid yard work during the hottest part of the day and set lawnmower blades higher to help avoid sparks that can be created when blades hit rocks.

Avoid driving vehicles over flammable grasses or vegetation.

