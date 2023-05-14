Woman hit by car in April in NE Portland dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being hit by a car in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said on April 25, officers responded to Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Skidmore Street. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a car. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators learned on May 7, the woman died. She has been identified as 40-year-old Katherine Lyda.

PPB said the involved driver remained at the scene. Officers learned Lyda was crossing NE 122nd Ave. in the north crosswalk against the lighted pedestrian signal. The driver was going north on NE 122nd Ave. when the crash happened. He was not arrested or cited.

