3 people injured after 3 separate shootings overnight in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured after three separate shootings in southeast Portland between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, according to the Portland police.

On Sunday evening, police said they were investigating three shootings in the southeast along with the previously reported shootings in northeast Portland over the same night.

The first shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday shots were reported near 33rd Avenue and Belmont Street.

About half an hour later, a victim walked into the hospital. Police say the victim refused to say where they were shot, but after an investigation, police say they found a crime scene in the 3300 block of Southeast Belmont Street.

The victim is expected to survive.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a Portland hospital after another victim checked himself into the hospital. He also refused to say where he’d been shot. Police say found a possible crime scene in the 8600 block of Southeast Foster Road in the Lents Neighborhood. is also expected to survive.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police responded to Southeast 146th Avenue and Burnside in the Hazelwood Neighborhood after the report of multiple shots fired.

Police say they found a man who had been shot in the neck through his apartment door. He was evaluated by paramedics but refused an ambulance ride to the hospital. Police did not give any information about his condition.

Police say they have not found any connections at this time between any of the overnight shootings and have not arrested suspects for any of the three southeast shootings.

So far this year, police say there have been 382 shootings and 120 people have been hurt by gunfire, not including suicides.

Of the 34 homicides this year, 30 have been shootings.

Last year on this date, there had been 528 shootings, 35 of which were deadly.

