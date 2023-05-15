70-year-old man drowns at Hood River Marina

May. 15, 2023
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - A 70-year-old man drowned on Friday after falling off a sailboat at the Hood River Marina, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a sailboat was docking at about 6:45 p.m. when Dennis Howe, of Parkdale, fell into the water and did not resurface. Multiple people tried to find Howe but were not able to locate him.

The search then switched to a death investigation and recovery. The Skamania County Dive Team was called in to help but it became dark before Howe’s body was found.

The dive team came back the following day and Howe’s body was found at about 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact them.

