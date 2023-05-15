AHIVOY’s professional training program creates opportunities within Oregon’s wine industry

AHIVOY’s Wine Industry Professional Training was started to create opportunities for vineyard stewards to learn about the business of wine holistically.
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Latino founded and led organization offers a 16-week bilingual program to help students learn about everything from sales and operations to vineyard management and much more!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with a graduate of the program and one of it’s founders to learn more.

