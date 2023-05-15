AHIVOY’s professional training program creates opportunities within Oregon’s wine industry

DUNDEE, Ore. (KPTV) – AHIVOY’s Wine Industry Professional Training was started to create opportunities for vineyard stewards to learn about the business of wine holistically.

The Latino founded and led organization offers a 16-week bilingual program to help students learn about everything from sales and operations to vineyard management and much more!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with a graduate of the program and one of it’s founders to learn more.

For more details about the training program, click here.

