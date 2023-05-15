Another hot and sunny day, chance of afternoon thunderstorms

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, May 15, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:06 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday! We are off to a very warm start this morning with some spots in the metro still in the 70s as of 3:30 a.m. We have another warm day in store for us in the metro with mostly sunny skies and a high of 89. The metro is still under a Heat Advisory until 8:00 this evening. The rest of the state will be bit cooler. A little different today in that it won’t be as windy and we have a chance for a quick passing shower and maybe even a thunderstorm. The latest model is giving the best chance on the east side and closer to the foothills of the cascades.

The rest of the week is staying pretty warm but pretty uneventful. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow through Sunday with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a shooting at Capitol Bar in NE Portland on Sunday morning.
3 injured in shooting at NE Portland bar
Jacob Stokes
Missing swimmer near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burns in SE Portland (William Brown)
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burn in SE Portland
Police are investigating a shooting that left three injured in the Cully neighborhood early...
Man dies, 2 injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood in NE Portland
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston

Latest News

First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/15)
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/14)
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/14)
Still warm Monday with an afternoon thunderstorm chance
Still warm Monday with an afternoon thunderstorm chance
First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/14)
First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/14)