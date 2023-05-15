Another hot and sunny day, chance of afternoon thunderstorms

Happy Monday! We are off to a very warm start this morning with some spots in the metro still in the 70s as of 3:30 a.m. We have another warm day in store for us in the metro with mostly sunny skies and a high of 89. The metro is still under a Heat Advisory until 8:00 this evening. The rest of the state will be bit cooler. A little different today in that it won’t be as windy and we have a chance for a quick passing shower and maybe even a thunderstorm. The latest model is giving the best chance on the east side and closer to the foothills of the cascades.

The rest of the week is staying pretty warm but pretty uneventful. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow through Sunday with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.