Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life

A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year. (Source: WRAL, MEREDITH STIEHL, PHOTOS, CNN, Meredith Stiehl/photos)
By Destinee Patterson, WRAL
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) – A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year.

Meredith Stiehl suffered from non-alcoholic sorosis of the liver for more than eight years.

Doctors told her things were getting serious and she may have a limited time to live and to find a donor.

Eventually, she was offered the option to do a living donor transplant, the first of its kind at University of North Carolina hospitals in 20 years.

Her daughter, Kenan Stiehl, took matters into her own hands and used a kit from Amazon to verify she was a match for her mother.

“I did it for all the future moments – like my wedding and having kids,” Kenan Stiehl explained, adding she also said she did it for little things like shopping trips.

While they can’t get time back from her mother’s sickness, they’re focused on her new quality of life and a stronger bond moving forward.

Both women said they are recovering well from the transplant procedure.

