Drivers stranded by landslide on Spirit Lake Highway near Mount St. Helens

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Some travelers in Cowlitz County are stranded on SR-504 Spirit Lake Highway after a landslide completely closed off the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says both directions of the highway are closed near Coldwater Lake due to the landslide, which happened just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by Cowlitz County officials, there is about 10 feet of debris, with a foot of water running over the roadway, and the landslide is about 200 yards wide.

Drivers east of the slide are still trapped behind it, according to comments on the Facebook post, because the road leads to a dead end. People commented saying they will be rescued sometime Monday morning.

Washington State Patrol is working to determine how many people may be struck on the other side of the slide.

Both directions of SR 504 near Coldwater Lake remain closed due to a debris slide blocking the roadway. Crews are currently assessing the extent of the debris. There is currently no estimated time for reopening. Please avoid travel in the area.

Officials say the route leading to the Johnston Ridge Observatory, which provides the closest view into the crater of Mount St. Helens, is now closed for the foreseeable future.

WSDOT crews are assessing the extent of the debris. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

