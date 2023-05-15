Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake

A Publix customer in Orlando and her friend placed an order for a cake and asked for the phrase, “Trans people deserve joy.” (Credit: WKMG via CNN Newsource)
By WKMG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:25 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) - A Publix in Florida refused to write “trans” on a cake.

“It was kind of just this reality check that shook me,” Yasmin Flasterstein said.

Flasterstein and her friend placed an order for their Publix cake and asked for the phrase, “Trans people deserve joy.”

Instead, she says they got a cake that said, “People deserve joy.”

She said a manager at Publix apologized and told her that they could not write the entire message on the cake because “that is taking a stance on something.”

“My follow-up question was, ‘You understand that’s really hurtful, right?’ And she said, ‘yes,’” Flasterstein said.

Eventually, she said that she was handed frosting and told she could finish the design herself.

Days later, she decided to post to Facebook about her disappointment.

“This is shameful. It was a slap in the face,” Flasterstein said.

The post has more than 100 reactions and comments including a message from Publix’s verified page.

“We are very sorry that our associates did not handle your request appropriately. Please message us for more details and we will gladly make the cake,” Publix said in the message.

Flasterstein said Publix also apologized in emails.

She said the general manager of the Publix she ordered the cake from also eventually apologized.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a shooting at Capitol Bar in NE Portland on Sunday morning.
3 injured in shooting at NE Portland bar
Jacob Stokes
Missing swimmer near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burns in SE Portland (William Brown)
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burn in SE Portland
Police are investigating a shooting that left three injured in the Cully neighborhood early...
Man dies, 2 injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood in NE Portland
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write 'trans' on cake
Dartmouth College students Marisa Joseph, right, a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington,...
Native American remains discovered at Dartmouth College spark calls for accountability