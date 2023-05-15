Landslide watch issued for the Oregon Cascades

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Geology issued a warning on Monday for areas of the Cascades as the chance of destructive landslides increased due to forecasted heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service also issued a flood watch for most areas of Oregon from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday today, May 15, 2023.

Heavy rain could result in landslides especially near wildfire burn scars.

Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides that can pick up boulders and logs as they rush down hillsides and through canyons.

“They can easily travel a mile or more,” said Bill Burns with the Oregon Department of Geology in a written statement. “A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.”

On Sunday night, a massive landslide blocked a large section of Spirit Lake Highway, trapping 11 people and a dog and forcing them to be airlifted out.

Some travelers in Cowlitz County are stranded on SR-504 Spirit Lake Highway after a landslide completely closed off the roadway.

People in landslide watch areas should do the following, according to officials:

Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.

Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.

Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.

For more landslide and debris flow information: https://www.oregongeology.org/Landslide/debrisflow.htm

