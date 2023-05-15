Man rescued from 30 foot hole in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire and Rescue says a construction worker is in the hospital after falling roughly 30 feet down an excavated hole on Monday.

Crews responded to the Madison South Neighborhood in NE Portland where PF&R was able to make contact with the man. According to officials, the man appeared to have head trauma based on his behavior.

SEE ALSO: Landslide watch issued for the Oregon Cascades

A technical rescue team began devising a plan to reach the man, and after testing the air for safety, a plan was put in place to use a rope rescue system.

Once harnesses were lowered, the team began coaching the man on how to safely attach them to himself.

According to PF&R, less than 30 minutes after the fall, the man was rescued and on the way to the hospital.

