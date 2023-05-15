Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a shooting at Capitol Bar in NE Portland on Sunday morning.
3 injured in shooting at NE Portland bar
Jacob Stokes
Missing swimmer near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burns in SE Portland (William Brown)
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burn in SE Portland
Police are investigating a shooting that left three injured in the Cully neighborhood early...
Man dies, 2 injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood in NE Portland
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston

Latest News

Government leaders have mixed messages on how states are managing the inflow of migrants...
Surge still ahead? States manage migrant influx after Title 42
Cutting expenses on your wedding day
Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health
Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges