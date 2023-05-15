Multnomah health officials warn that sudden hot weather can be dangerous

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With plenty more hot days to come next week, a Multnomah County physician has a few warnings about spending too much time in the sun.

Dr. Ann Loeffler says with a heat event this early in the year, county health officials are taking the heat more seriously than they otherwise would for the temperature.

“Because it’s early in the season and people’s bodies are not ready for this,” Dr. Loeffler says. “It’s crazy to have a 30-degree swing in temps.”

Dr. Loeffler put out a warning about the sudden change in temperatures we’ve seen over recent days because heat related illnesses can affect anyone.

“A top concern this weekend is people who are outdoors and pushing themselves hard and are not recognizing early symptoms,” she says.

Dr. Loeffler says excessive sweating, headache and feeling dizzy or a bit queasy are signs that you should slow down.

“Those are the signals to get fluids, get in shade, loosen clothing really make a change.”

If you don’t heed the warnings, you could progress into experiencing heat stroke, she says. If you stop sweating and your skin is hot, Dr. Loeffler says those are signs that you’re in the next phase and getting into trouble.

