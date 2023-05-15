PF&R: Worker seriously injured after falling off ship into Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person working on a ship was seriously injured after they fell into the Willamette River on Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 9:20 a.m., PF&R tweeted that they were responding to a water/rope rescue off of Columbia Boulevard. PF&R says a worker fell off the side of a ship and was unconscious in the river with a possible head injury.

Crews arrived to the scene and helped dock personnel rescue the worker. The worker, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries, according to PF&R.

PFR crews clearing scene. — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) May 15, 2023

No other details have been released at this time.

