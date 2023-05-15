Portland moms hand out care packages, help unhoused people call home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery celebrated Mother’s Day by handing out care packages and helping people call home in downtown Portland.

SEE ALSO: Annual Doggie Dash downtown raises funds for Oregon Human Society

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the group was at downtown Salmon Street Springs at Waterfront Park to handout Narcan, snacks, coffee and “mom hugs.”

They also helped people experiencing homelessness call their moms, or just call home.

Organizers of Sunday’s event say they just want to share love with people struggling with addiction and call attention to the serious need for more resources.

SEE ALSO: More than 100 advocates rally demanding Oregon Republican lawmakers get back to work

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Oregon has the second highest rate of alcohol and drug addiction in the country.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.