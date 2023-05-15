Portland moms hand out care packages, help unhoused people call home

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery celebrated Mother’s Day by handing out care packages and helping people call home in downtown Portland.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the group was at downtown Salmon Street Springs at Waterfront Park to handout Narcan, snacks, coffee and “mom hugs.”

They also helped people experiencing homelessness call their moms, or just call home.

Organizers of Sunday’s event say they just want to share love with people struggling with addiction and call attention to the serious need for more resources.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Oregon has the second highest rate of alcohol and drug addiction in the country.

