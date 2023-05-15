Scattered thunderstorms this evening mainly over Cascades, then a bit cooler Tuesday

By Mark Nelsen
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today has been our 4th day at/above 90 degrees in Portland; a new record for the month of May!

As expected, thunderstorms are popping up over the Cascades this afternoon.  Those continue until sunset, then end for the night.  There’s a chance one of these (or several) drift down into the lowlands; we’ll be watching radar closely because they are slow movers and could send lots of rain into some spots.  Most of the metro area won’t see heavy rain or thunderstorms this evening, but there IS a chance so the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for that small chance.

More important for many of us is that a weak “marine push” has begun and that means cooler ocean air spills into the I-5 corridor this evening.  That spells and end to the hot easterly wind so we’ll stay in the 80s tomorrow.  That’s still 15 degrees above normal and Wednesday/Thursday will be in the 85-90 degree range again. Temperatures finally start dropping quite a bit Friday and into the weekend as a marine layer with occasional morning clouds thickens a bit.  Highs should be down in the 70s this weekend with just a chance of drizzle or a shower.  There’s no sign of a widespread soaking rain for at least another week.

