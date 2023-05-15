WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert

Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia. (Credit: @brilayfield/TMX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:38 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Taylor Swift came to the defense of one of her fans during Saturday’s concert in Philadelphia.

People Magazine reports Swift called out security for how they handled a fan.

The incident came as Swift was singing her hit song “Bad Blood.”

As she was singing, Swift points off stage and says, “She’s fine” and “she wasn’t doing anything.”

She starts to walk away but then quickly comes back and yells at security to “stop.”

Swift continued singing the song without skipping a beat.

A video of the incident was posted to TikTok and has over 10 million views.

Swift allegedly gave the fan tickets to attend her concert again Sunday.

CNN reached out to a representative for Swift and to representatives at Lincoln Financial Field but has not heard anything back.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a shooting at Capitol Bar in NE Portland on Sunday morning.
3 injured in shooting at NE Portland bar
Jacob Stokes
Missing swimmer near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burns in SE Portland (William Brown)
Several vehicles, RV, tow-lot office burn in SE Portland
Police are investigating a shooting that left three injured in the Cully neighborhood early...
Man dies, 2 injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood in NE Portland
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston
Caught on Camera: RV clips semi on I-84 near Hermiston

Latest News

Map of where the possible overdoses happened
Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses
Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses
A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Shark attacks kayak of man fishing
The world's oldest dog, Portugal's Bobi, turns 31 years old. (CNN Portugal)
World's oldest dog turns 31