Another chance to reach 90 Wednesday before a cooldown arrives

Today has been a bit cooler than yesterday. This afternoon we’re hanging out in the low 80s and not expecting to get much higher than the mid-80s before we begin to cool off tonight. We do not have a chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the Portland metro area tonight, thanks to a shift in the wind direction keeping storms over and east of the Cascades.

Tomorrow there is still a chance for most of us to reach the low 90s again, but this time it drops right back down into the mid-80s Thursday. In fact, Thursday is the beginning of a cooldown which ends with temperatures back into the upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday and Monday. Overnight temperatures only dip into the upper 50s the rest of the week. A typical overnight low this time of year is just now getting up to 50 degrees so these lows around 60 are very warm for May.

Once we get to Sunday there’s a chance for some showers and that continues into Monday. A upper-level disturbance drops in on Monday making it the coolest day on our 7 day with highs only in the 60s. It is also the day we have the best chance for showers. At this point Tuesday looks dry and temperatures warm back into the low 70s; close to average for this time of year.

There’s no sign of another heatwave in the next 7-10 days

