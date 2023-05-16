Business traveler stabbed outside hotel in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A man traveling in Seattle on business was stabbed outside a downtown hotel during an attempted robbery.

The victim, identified as Attorney Joshua Pond, came to Seattle for a series of meetings downtown, and was stabbed within two hours of arriving in the city, according to KOMO.

The news outlet reported that the stabbing happened outside the downtown Courtyard Marriott hotel at 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street on May 7 as Pond and his colleague were waiting for a rideshare to go to dinner.

Pond told officers who responded to the scene that a man stabbed him after he refused to give up his phone, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

Paramedics treated Pond at the scene and then took him to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found the 42-year-old suspect in the loading dock of the hotel and took him into custody after a standoff with SPD’s SWAT team.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for robbery, assault, and felony harassment, according to SPD.

