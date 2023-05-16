Business traveler stabbed outside hotel in downtown Seattle

The knife used in a stabbing of a business traveler in downtown Seattle on May 7, 2023.
The knife used in a stabbing of a business traveler in downtown Seattle on May 7, 2023.(Seattle Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A man traveling in Seattle on business was stabbed outside a downtown hotel during an attempted robbery.

The victim, identified as Attorney Joshua Pond, came to Seattle for a series of meetings downtown, and was stabbed within two hours of arriving in the city, according to KOMO.

The news outlet reported that the stabbing happened outside the downtown Courtyard Marriott hotel at 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street on May 7 as Pond and his colleague were waiting for a rideshare to go to dinner.

Pond told officers who responded to the scene that a man stabbed him after he refused to give up his phone, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

Paramedics treated Pond at the scene and then took him to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found the 42-year-old suspect in the loading dock of the hotel and took him into custody after a standoff with SPD’s SWAT team.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for robbery, assault, and felony harassment, according to SPD.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle 4-alarm fire in downtown Portland
Crews contain 4-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland; I-405 reopened
Jacob Stokes
Missing teen near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Map of where the possible overdoses happened
Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting.
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting
Landslide on SR 504
11 people, dog rescued by helicopter after landslide near Mount St. Helens

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Police: 9 parked vehicles hit by suspected DUII driver in SE Portland
Crews battle 4-alarm fire in downtown Portland
Crews contain 4-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland; I-405 reopened
Police Lights
Mountain View HS in lockdown after gunshots heard nearby, police say
Michael Marchi
Oregon City man gets new smile to celebrate new life