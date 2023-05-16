Clatsop County bus route returns with limited service

After the suspension of public transportation in Clatsop County, a loan from the Oregon Department of Transportation gets services running again.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – The Sunset Empire Transportation District says a new limited version of the Route 101 bus is now running starting Monday.

The limited schedule follows SETD shutting down all its operations on April 29 because of financial issues.

The new route for Route 101 runs on weekdays between Astoria and Cannon Beach.

According to SETD, the weekday morning and evening Route 101 will start at the Astoria Transit Center going east to Emerald Heights and Alderbrook returning to the Transit Center and then go south on Hwy 101 to Cannon Beach and loop back through Seaside to Astoria going past the Astoria High School, Astoria Short Stop, Peter Pan Market to 15th then 14th Street to the Transit Center.

The full schedule can be seen below:

