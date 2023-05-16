LIVE: Crews battling 4-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews are battling a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in downtown Portland.

At about 10:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at Southwest 14th and Southwest Taylor. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing on the third floor with extension to the fourth floor.

PF&R tweeted several photos showing firefighters rescuing people and pets from the burning building.

Just before 11 a.m., PF&R said all crews were directed to get out of the building due to increased fire growth. The fire was upgraded to a four alarm at about 11:20 a.m.

Portland General Electric cut power to the area. People should expect outages to last a few hours.

Just before noon, all lanes of Interstate 405 have been closed at Highway 26 due to the fire. People should avoid the area and expect long delays.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but PF&R told FOX 12 that the fire likely started in a room on the third floor.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

