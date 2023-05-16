LIVE: Crews battling 4-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews are battling a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in downtown Portland.

At about 10:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at Southwest 14th and Southwest Taylor. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing on the third floor with extension to the fourth floor.

PF&R tweeted several photos showing firefighters rescuing people and pets from the burning building.

Command has directed crews to withdraw from the building with increased fire growth. pic.twitter.com/ZFFNtT1Njj — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) May 16, 2023

Just before 11 a.m., PF&R said all crews were directed to get out of the building due to increased fire growth. The fire was upgraded to a four alarm at about 11:20 a.m.

BREAKING: Portland Fire & Rescue is battling a 3rd alarm fire at SW 14th and Taylor. Check @fox12oregon on air and online all afternoon for updates. pic.twitter.com/MEAGC4zH6C — Adrian Thomas (@adrianbthomas) May 16, 2023

Portland General Electric cut power to the area. People should expect outages to last a few hours.

Just before noon, all lanes of Interstate 405 have been closed at Highway 26 due to the fire. People should avoid the area and expect long delays.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but PF&R told FOX 12 that the fire likely started in a room on the third floor.

No other details have been released at this time.

