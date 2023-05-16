Little league goes on despite high Portland temperatures

BEAVERTON Ore (KPTV) – A record was broken for the Portland metro area for the month of May with four days over 90 degrees.

With more hot weather to come, little league baseball players are making sure to be cool and hydrated.

“I’d rather play in the cooler weather just because the sunshine is much harder for me,” Holden Carlton, a little leaguer, said. “I’m used to playing in the cooler weather.”

“There’s less shine that gets in your eyes,” his teammate, Holter Kvamme, said.

“You definitely notice a fatigue level in the kids,” Holden’s father, Justin Carlton said.

Even with youth on your side, Kvamme says turning a quick 90 around the bases can be exhausting paired with 90-degree heat.

“It drains your energy. It’s so hot and your body is overheating,” Kvamme said. “It’s hot in the sunshine, and there’s no shade in the dugouts. I mean, you can drink water.”

However, Holden would “rather have a Gatorade. But I know it looks deceiving to drink a lot of Gatorade, but water is definitely better.”

Holden’s father is making sure he has what he needs to stay hydrated.

“We upsized on the water bottle and give him Gatorade before the game to make sure he’s hydrated throughout the game.”

Justin also says that coaches are also weary of potential sun-related problems and are on the lookout.

“Keeping their eye on them and for the catcher position,” he said, “they’ll rotate them out pretty frequently, so they don’t get too burdened wearing the gear and being behind the plate.”

