Milwaukie child in ‘serious condition’ after being run over while on skateboard

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department says a 9-year-old is in serious condition after being struck by a car while on a skateboard Monday.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2500 Block of SE Harrison Street around 6:20 p.m.

Arriving police found the 9-year-old conscious and breathing but seriously injured.

SEE ALSO: Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses

Investigators learned the driver of the car was moving slowly through the parking lot when he ran over the child who was lying facedown on a skateboard rolling across the driveway.

Milwaukie P.D. says the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The child was immediately taken to OHSU in serious condition.

