Milwaukie child in ‘serious condition’ after being run over while on skateboard

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department says a 9-year-old is in serious condition after being struck by a car while on a skateboard Monday.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2500 Block of SE Harrison Street around 6:20 p.m.

Arriving police found the 9-year-old conscious and breathing but seriously injured.

Investigators learned the driver of the car was moving slowly through the parking lot when he ran over the child who was lying facedown on a skateboard rolling across the driveway.

Milwaukie P.D. says the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The child was immediately taken to OHSU in serious condition.

