Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Central Eastside neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a motorcycle crash at Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street. Arriving officers found a man dead at the scene.

The Major Crash Team has responded for the investigation. Southeast Water Avenue will be closed from Southeast Yamhill Street to Southeast Morrison Street during the investigation.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-127580.

