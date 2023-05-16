Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in SE Portland

Police on scene of deadly motorcycle crash
Police on scene of deadly motorcycle crash(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Central Eastside neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a motorcycle crash at Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street. Arriving officers found a man dead at the scene.

The Major Crash Team has responded for the investigation. Southeast Water Avenue will be closed from Southeast Yamhill Street to Southeast Morrison Street during the investigation.

SEE ALSO: Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-127580.

Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting.
