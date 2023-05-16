Mountain View HS in lockdown after gunshots heard nearby, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Mountain View High School in Vancouver is in lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area.

According to Vancouver police, there were gunshots reportedly heard in the area and officers are currently investigating. Police say the school was not involved and the lockdown is just a precaution.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update the story when new details are released.

