Mountain View HS in lockdown after gunshots heard nearby, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Mountain View High School in Vancouver is in lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area.

According to Vancouver police, there were gunshots reportedly heard in the area and officers are currently investigating. Police say the school was not involved and the lockdown is just a precaution.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update the story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Stokes
Missing swimmer near Cannon Beach identified as Mountainside High School student
Map of where the possible overdoses happened
Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses
Landslide on SR 504
11 people, dog rescued by helicopter after landslide near Mount St. Helens
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting.
Teen in tactical gear arrested after threatening Portland school shooting
Oregon Senate Floor on Monday
Extended boycott disqualifies 2 GOP senators, 1 independent in Oregon Senate from being reelected

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Police: 9 parked vehicles hit by suspected DUII driver in SE Portland
Apartment fire in downtown Portland
LIVE: Crews battling 4-alarm apartment fire in downtown Portland
Michael Marchi
Oregon City man gets new smile to celebrate new life
Kenny Martinez
Young father identified as victim in deadly N. Portland shooting